Volunteers needed for BRAT’s 26th Annual RiverSweep on Sept. 6

or 25 years, the all-volunteer Black River Action Team has been removing trash from the bed and banks of the river in Windsor County.

In collaboration with the Connecticut River Conservancy, the group will be at it again from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 6. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to gather in the parking lot of Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

There you will sign in and select a site to clean. Bring a buddy or snag one at the registration table, fill your water bottle and grab some snacks and supplies. Then head out to collect junk from the shore or from the water (bring your own boat and personal flotation device).

Bring your “treasures” back to the parking lot to help tally the trash. Then clean up, collect your complimentary BRAT T-shirt (tie-dye design this year) and enjoy a well-deserved free lunch.

Have questions? Need details? Want to make a donation through our new fiscal sponsor, Tiny Seed Project? Click here to check out the all-new website for more information about RiverSweep and other ways to support BRAT’s important work on the Black River.