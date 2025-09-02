LEGO Robotics Community Day events Sept. 6 and 7
Sep 02, 2025
Participants will explore LEGO SPIKE Prime and Essential robotics kits, meet local mentors and learn about joining this year’s FIRST LEGO League season. The event will also offer free-build LEGO fun for siblings, open tinkering and plenty of opportunities for parents and caregivers to connect.
Spots are limited to 10 students and their families. Click here to register.
LEGO Robotics Community Days will also be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 at American Precision Museum, 196 Main St. in Windsor and on Sunday, Sept. 7 at River Valley Tech Center, 307 South St. in Springfield. FIRST LEGO League clubs begin the week after these events.
This initiative is guided by Christopher Gray, head coach of RVTC’s River Valley RADs National Championship Aerial Drone Team, with support from Black River Innovation Campus’ STEAM Education and outreach coordinator Ben McVety. The Bellows Falls event is hosted by Aimee Parnell, executive director of the Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, a credentialed K-6 educator and co-facilitator of the 2023-2024 Springfield K-5 LEGO Robotics Team.
Don’t miss this chance to build, code and create together. No experience needed.
