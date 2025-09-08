Fall Festival Open House at Derry Library Sept. 13

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids of all ages (and grown-ups too) to attend its Fall Festival Open House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13.

There will be food, a scavenger hunt, library tours, music by local musicians and the opportunity to learn about Tommyfest, an organization that gives away free musical instruments.

Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will lead a celebration of International Dot Day at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their polka dots and participate in making dot masterpieces. Come learn about the French artist Georges Seurat, who created his art using lots and lots and lots of dots.

More than 26 million children and adults in 200 countries and sovereign territories will join in celebrating International Dot Day on Monday, Sept. 15 – a grassroots “creativity and courage” movement that was started in 2009 by a teacher in Iowa. Inspired by New York Times best-selling author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds’ classic storybook for all ages, The Dot, International Dot Day inspires young and old to embrace the power of personal creativity to help make their mark on the world and move it to a better place.

Call the library at 802-824-3371 for more information or send an e-mail.