Musical spiritual morning at Landgrove Meeting House Sept. 14

The Landgrove Meeting House was built in 1857 as the Landgrove Methodist Church.

Fiddler Ida Mae Specker and former Congregational minister Melissa O’Brien invite the community to a joyful and prayerful gathering  at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at the historic Landgrove Meeting House, 88 Landgrove Road.

Come enjoy music, song and spiritual connection with neighbors and friends.

Suggested donation is $10.

