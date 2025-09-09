Musical spiritual morning at Landgrove Meeting House Sept. 14
Fiddler Ida Mae Specker and former Congregational minister Melissa O’Brien invite the community to a joyful and prayerful gathering at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at the historic Landgrove Meeting House, 88 Landgrove Road.
Come enjoy music, song and spiritual connection with neighbors and friends.
Suggested donation is $10.
