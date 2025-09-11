Ernest ‘Ernie’ Foster, 84, of Weston

Ernest “Ernie” Foster, 84, passed away at his Weston home on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, leaving behind a lifetime of hard work, devotion and love for his family.

Born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Hugh and Rachel (Gardner) Foster, Ernie grew up in Weston on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work and a love for the land that never left him.

After graduating from Chester High School in 1961, he attended trade school and proudly served in the Vermont National Guard. It was during his time in the Guard that he learned how to run a grader and work on engines, skills that would shape both his career and his favorite pastimes.

For 25 years, he worked as a foreman for Frank W. Whitcomb Construction, paving countless Vermont roads. He later graded land for the U.S. Forest Service, worked for the Town of Weston, and lent his strong work ethic to Hart’s Plumbing & Heating, Wilk Paving, and Chaves Trucking. If you’ve driven the back roads of Vermont, there’s a good chance you’ve traveled on a road Ernie had a hand in.

On Dec. 10, 1965, Ernie married the love of his life, Betsey (Williams), and together they built not just a home, but a life full of laughter, resilience and family traditions. One of his proudest accomplishments was the home he built with his own hands, where his family would gather for holidays, raucous card games of NASCARDS, and meals that always ended with smiles and stories.

Ernie had a knack for fixing anything with an engine and loved tinkering in the garage. He had an adventurous streak, often taking his family on Sunday drives down winding Vermont back roads or spontaneous trips to visit friends. He had a soft spot for the Vermont State Fair — fried dough in hand, cows to pat and the Demo Derby to cheer on.

Family vacations to Old Orchard Beach were sacred to him: long walks by the water, splashing with his grandchildren in the waves, and ending the day with lobster and clams. His younger years were filled with nights of music and dancing with friends and, later, he found joy in cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers — especially when he could see them live in Loudon.

But above all, what people will remember most about Ernie was his smile. He didn’t share it often, but when he did— whether at the punchline of a story, in a quiet moment with his grandchildren, or when he looked around a table full of family — it was spectacular. That rare, genuine smile could light up a whole room, and those who saw it will never forget it.

Ernie is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Betsey; his children, Jennifer Harper (Jarrod) and John Foster (Lisa Whitham); his siblings, Jane Williams, Jerry Foster (Lois), and Ruth Rawson; and his grandchildren, Dillon Foster, Madeline Lufkin (Steven), and Jordan Harper.

He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Rachel; his sisters Lyda Brown and Lilla Foster; and his brothers-in-law, David Williams and Alfred Rawson.

Per Ernie’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, his family invites all who loved him to a celebration of life at the Weston Rod and Gun Club, 982 Rt. 100 in Weston, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. Together, we’ll honor Ernie the way he would have wanted — with stories, smiles, laughter, good food and music.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vermont State Fair, Rutland County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 10, Rutland, VT 05702.