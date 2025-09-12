Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 17

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda

1. Approval of minutes from the Select Board meeting dated Sept. 3, 2025 and Special Select Board meeting dated Aug. 28, 2025

2. Citizens’ Comments

3. Old Business

4. Establishing an Economic Development Committee

5. SEVCA Appointment

6. Class IV Road Policy

7. Revisit Flag Policy

8. Cemetery Deed

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn