Free Health & Wellness Fair, BBQ lunch in Derry Sept. 19

Neighborhood Connections is sponsoring a Health & Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19 at its offices in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT Route 100 in Londonderry.

More than 25 exhibitors will be on hand to showcase the benefits and services that are offered in the community. A free BBQ lunch will be served.

There will be demonstrations by the instructors who teach Tai Chi and Bone Builders classes at Neighborhood Connections. Exhibitors include Alzheimer’s Association: Vermont Chapter, BAYADA Hospice, Bone Builders, CarePatrol of Vermont, Efficiency Vermont, Electric Mayhem, Four Mountain Cycles, Green Mountain RSVP, HCRS, Live-In Homecare, M&T Bank, Mountain Community Arts, NorthStar Health and the Dr. Delores Barbeau Mobile Unit, PFLAG, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Senior Solutions, SEVCA, Special Needs Support Center, Tai Chi Vermont, The Collaborative, Turning Point of Windsor County, Vermont Climate Action Office – Agency of Natural Resources, Vermont Comforts of Home (Lincoln Street), Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Long-Term Care Ombudsman Project and Visiting Angels.

If you have any questions, call Suzanne Burge, Outreach & Event Coordinator at Neighborhood Connections, at 802-824-4343 or send an e-mail.