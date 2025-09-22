Drought-stricken Vermont now under a burn ban

S

tarting at noon today, Monday, Sept. 22, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has issued an order for all Town Forest Fire Wardens to cease issuing burning permits. The order will remain in effect until it is revoked.

The order may be revoked on a statewide basis or on a county-by-county basis, depending upon fire danger and weather conditions.

Abnormally dry summer conditions have persisted throughout Vermont and the Northeast. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports 78 percent of Vermont is experiencing severe drought. Vermont’s neighbor to the east is in similar drought conditions, with 73 percent of New Hampshire experiencing severe drought, 23 percent of which is in extreme drought.

The southern-central region of Vermont is entirely in severe drought conditions including Chester, Grafton, Andover, Cavendish, Ludlow, Springfield, Londonderry, Windham, Landgrove and Peru.

“Persistent dry conditions coupled with dry falling leaves create a high risk for rapid fire spread,” said Forest Fire Supervisor Dan Dillner. “With ground water deficits, fires will burn into the soil, consuming dried organic matter as fuel. These fires require considerable resources to contain and extinguish.”

“Falling leaves are providing abundant dried fuels,” said FPR Commissioner Danielle Fitzko. “Many towns have proactively imposed burning restrictions, and we are working with our local and regional partners to raise awareness and increase preparedness.”

The current fire danger forecast and further information on fire safety and prevention are available on the FPR website.