Springfield Area Parent Child Center launches online auction to support children’s mental health

pringfield Area Parent Child Center announces the launch of its Online Auction Fundraiser, which runs through Wednesday, Oct. 1. Community members and supporters are invited to browse, bid and win items in support of SAPCC’s mission of building bridges of support for young children, families and caregivers throughout 18 towns in southeastern Vermont.

The online auction features a variety of items generously donated by local businesses and community members. From a two-night stay at The Hartness House and treatments from Black River Acupuncture to piano lessons with Amy Englesberg and mittens handmade with love by Sam Martino, there is something for everyone.

Every dollar raised will go toward allowing young children in the community to access individualized mental health services in their home, preschool or wherever they feel most comfortable, regardless of insurance status.

The auction is open to everyone and can be accessed by clicking here.

Since 1992, SAPCC has been working to strengthen families and build a supportive community in which every child can thrive.

For more information, e-mail fundraising@sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242.