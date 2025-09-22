Springfield Area Parent Child Center launches online auction to support children’s mental health
Press release | Sep 22, 2025 | Comments 0
The online auction features a variety of items generously donated by local businesses and community members. From a two-night stay at The Hartness House and treatments from Black River Acupuncture to piano lessons with Amy Englesberg and mittens handmade with love by Sam Martino, there is something for everyone.
Every dollar raised will go toward allowing young children in the community to access individualized mental health services in their home, preschool or wherever they feel most comfortable, regardless of insurance status.
The auction is open to everyone and can be accessed by clicking here.
Since 1992, SAPCC has been working to strengthen families and build a supportive community in which every child can thrive.
For more information, e-mail fundraising@sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.