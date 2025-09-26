Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 1

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes from the Select board Meeting dated September 17, 2025

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Coin Drop Application – American Legion

5. Establishing an Economic Development Committee

6. Sign Flag Policy

7. Class IV Road Policy & Discussion

8. Local Options Tax Discussion

9. Sign Municipal Planning Grant Application

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn