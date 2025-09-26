Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 1
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes from the Select board Meeting dated September 17, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Coin Drop Application – American Legion
5. Establishing an Economic Development Committee
6. Sign Flag Policy
7. Class IV Road Policy & Discussion
8. Local Options Tax Discussion
9. Sign Municipal Planning Grant Application
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
