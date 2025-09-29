Celebrate nature, art and language at Whiting Library Oct. 4 with local author Jonathan Otto

The Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, will welcome local author and illustrator Jonathan Otto for a free family event at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. It is best-suited for children ages 6 years and older and their caregivers.

A former Chester resident, Otto will read from his illustrated children’s book Child of the Wild, which introduces readers to the world of animal families through rhymes, science facts and vivid artwork.

Following the reading, he will lead an interactive limerick-building game that is designed to help children play with language and rhythm, an important part of early literacy development. Guests also can enjoy a mini-exhibit of Otto’s original illustrations from the book.

The first 10 families to register at 802-875-2277 will receive a free signed copy.