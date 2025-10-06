Upper Valley Job Fair Oct. 9 in White River Jct.
Oct 06, 2025
You can meet employers and partner state agencies to take the next step on your career path. Bring your resume.
Click here to register for the event as a job seeker or employer. Call 802-476-2600 if you have questions.
