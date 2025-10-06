Upper Valley Job Fair Oct. 9 in White River Jct.

| Oct 06, 2025 | Comments 0

Upper Valley Workforce Partners, including the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility, is sponsoring a free Job Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Conference Room 170 at 118 Prospect St., White River Junction.

You can meet employers and partner state agencies to take the next step on your career path. Bring your resume.

Click here to register for the event as a job seeker or employer. Call 802-476-2600 if you have questions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceCommunity and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.