Upper Valley Job Fair Oct. 9 in White River Jct.

pper Valley Workforce Partners, including the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility, is sponsoring a free Job Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Conference Room 170 at 118 Prospect St., White River Junction.

You can meet employers and partner state agencies to take the next step on your career path. Bring your resume.

Click here to register for the event as a job seeker or employer. Call 802-476-2600 if you have questions.