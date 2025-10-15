Last chance to buy raffle tickets to help restore two Rockingham historic murals

T

ime is running out to purchase raffle tickets for the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission’s fundraiser to support the restoration of two historic murals with deep local roots.

The fundraiser features a stunning handmade lap quilt titled “Burgoyne Surrounded” that was pieced by Karen Engdahl of Springfield, quilted by Linda Diak of Chester and donated by the two women. The quilt’s historic pattern honors the Battle of Saratoga and the surrender of British General John Burgoyne — a key victory in the American Revolution.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased at the historic Rockingham Meeting House (11 Meeting House Road in Bellows Falls), Rockingham Town Hall (#7 in the Bellows Falls Village Square), Village Square Books (32 Square, Bellows Falls) and the Bellows Falls Historical Society (46 Canal St.).

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward the conservation of two Works Progress Administration-era (1935-1943) murals by Bellows Falls native son and Vermont artist Stephen J. Belaski. These murals, painted by Belaski in his studio on the third floor of Rockingham Town Hall in the early 1940s, were installed at Fort Ethan Allen.

They were recently repatriated to Rockingham and are being restored for public exhibition. One of the murals depicts Burgoyne’s surrender, making the “Burgoyne Surrounded” quilt especially meaningful as the town prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the event on Oct. 17, 2027.

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Rockingham Meeting House during the Southern Vermont Flannel Festival weekend held at nearby Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meeting House Road, Bellows Falls.