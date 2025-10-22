Isabel MacCauley, 97, of Chester

Isabel (Fielder-Miller) MacCauley, 97, passed away Oct. 14, 2025, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home after a short illness. Born on Aug. 25, 1928, in Danby, VT. She was the sixth of 10 children born to Robert and Ruby (Russett) Fielder.

Her marriage to Douglas MacCauley moved her to various towns in New York. Upon his death, she moved back to Vermont. She had an apartment in Chester Senior Housing living across the hall from her sister Arlene Lavallee. Both women drove and they took many adventures together, visiting various families throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Vermont. They were quite the twosome.

She worked at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, Conn., for many years, maintaining those friendships through life. She never met anyone she couldn’t carry on a conversation with. She was full of love, which she gave and received.

To Isabel, family was everything and there were many of us. With nine siblings and their respective families, we were well over 200.

She is survived by her son Roger (Marianne) Miller of Germantown, N.Y., and daughter Terry (Wilhelm) Rand and her husband Jim of Chester; grandchildren Melanie (Darren) Hoffman, Adam (Ashlei Bauer) Miller, Laura Kalinen-Lober, Cole Wilhelm, Carter Wilhelm, Ron (Beth) Burmester, Lori Burmester, Paul (Melissa) Rand and Megan Rand Giombetti; great-grandchildren Madison, Mason, Maddox Miller, Mariah (Jake), Ficca, Paige Lopez, Jake, Emma, Jed Lober, Jacqueline and Sebastian Burmester, Kyle Leuffen, MacKenzie Rand, Garrett, Julianna and Zachary Giombetti; and sister-in-law Janice Fielder along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Douglas MacCauley; ex-husband Edward Miller; in-laws Clyde and Lillian MacCauley, son-in-law Tom Wilhelm; siblings Leola (Guy) Russell, Gerald (Alice) Fielder, Joyce (Vern) Charles, Roberta (Maurice) Stoddard, Francis (Muriel) Fielder, Arlene (Joe) Lavallee, Dorothy (Arnold) Lauren, Harold (Edith) Fielder, Milford Fielder; sister-in-law Martha Miller and grandson Chad Miller.

There will be a private burial at Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. A Celebration of Life will be held June 27, 2026, at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with the arrangements.