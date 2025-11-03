Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 5

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To join the meeting click here.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Oct. 1, 2025

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. SEVCA – Liz Cresci

5. Class IV Roads Policy Adoption

6. Local Options Tax Discussion

7. 2025 Budget Discussion – Public Safety Departments (Fire, Police, Ambulance)

8. Set Ambulance Rates

9. Liquor Licenses:

First Class: Stone Hearth Eatery

Outside Consumption: Stone Hearth Eatery

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn