Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 5
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 03, 2025 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To join the meeting click here.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Oct. 1, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. SEVCA – Liz Cresci
5. Class IV Roads Policy Adoption
6. Local Options Tax Discussion
7. 2025 Budget Discussion – Public Safety Departments (Fire, Police, Ambulance)
8. Set Ambulance Rates
9. Liquor Licenses:
First Class: Stone Hearth Eatery
Outside Consumption: Stone Hearth Eatery
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.