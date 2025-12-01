Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 3

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To join the meeting click here.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated Nov. 17, 2025

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Discussion regarding Local Option Tax for Room/Meals/Alcohol

5. Moderator Position – Interviews & Appointment

6. 2025 Budget Discussion – Administration, Listers & Zoning Departments

7. Sign Loan Documents for Sewer Construction Project

8. Liquor Licenses:

 Third Class – Okemo Valley Hospitality (Fullerton Inn)

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn