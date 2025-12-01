Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 3
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To join the meeting click here.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated Nov. 17, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Discussion regarding Local Option Tax for Room/Meals/Alcohol
5. Moderator Position – Interviews & Appointment
6. 2025 Budget Discussion – Administration, Listers & Zoning Departments
7. Sign Loan Documents for Sewer Construction Project
8. Liquor Licenses:
Third Class – Okemo Valley Hospitality (Fullerton Inn)
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
