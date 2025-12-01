Londonderry Tractor Parade, Santa visit Dec. 5

L

ondonderry’s annual holiday festivities kick off with a Tractor Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 at the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100.

Any vehicle with wheels is welcome to take part in the parade and should meet behind the plaza at 5 p.m. Contact Susie Wyman at 802-236-0879 to confirm your participation or if you need information.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place following the parade.

Santa’s Open House begins at 6 p.m. in the Neighborhood Connections offices. Meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and goodies. There will be games and craft tables for elves of all ages.