Londonderry Tractor Parade, Santa visit Dec. 5
Any vehicle with wheels is welcome to take part in the parade and should meet behind the plaza at 5 p.m. Contact Susie Wyman at 802-236-0879 to confirm your participation or if you need information.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place following the parade.
Santa’s Open House begins at 6 p.m. in the Neighborhood Connections offices. Meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and goodies. There will be games and craft tables for elves of all ages.
