Londonderry Christmas Bazaar returns on Dec. 6

Dec 02, 2025

Image by Gary Spears from Pexels.

The annual Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. (Route 11) in Londonderry.

Handmade wreaths, as well as crafts and gift items, will be available to purchase, and lunch will be served. A “cookie walk” will also be featured.

For more information please call the church office at 802-824-6453.

