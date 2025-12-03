United Church of Ludlow raises $3K to combat hunger

U

nited Church of Ludlow’s recent “Stuffed Shells to Stuff Hungry Bellies” dinner raised more than $3,000 to fight hunger around the globe and locally.

Held in cooperation with Ludlow Rotary Club, Okemo Valley Women’s Club and Black River Good Neighbors, diners feasted on stuffed shells, salad, bread and dessert, with in-person dining and take-out options.

Proceeds were split between United Church of Ludlow and Ludlow Rotary Club. The church donated its share to two organizations that support world food needs: World Central Kitchen and Action Against Hunger. The Rotary will distribute the other half locally to help with food insecurity.

“We are grateful to the many volunteers and donors who helped make this dinner to fight world hunger possible and to the people who dined and generously supported the effort to help the many hungry people in the world,” said Pastor Michelle Fountain. “It is heartbreaking to know that while there is so much food in the world, there are still people starving. We hope that this small effort will inspire others as we share our faith through action.”

Fountain said that the church was grateful for the many businesses that made the event a success by donating food, supplies and cash, including Big Pops Sandwich Shop, Black River Good Neighbors, DJ’s Restaurant, Engel & Völkers, Four Square Hospitality (Off the Rails), Goodman’s American Pie, The Hatchery, The Killarney, The Loft, Stemwinders and Shaw’s Supermarket, all of Ludlow; The Castle in Proctorsville; Vermont Family Farms in North Springfield; and Black River Produce and River Valley Tech Center in Springfield.

Ludlow Rotary Club provided volunteers, and Okemo Valley Women’s Club donated desserts. Extra food was donated to the Mountainside House in Ludlow and the Open Door Mission, a thrift store, soup kitchen, veteran shelter and homeless shelter in Rutland.

Donations to combat hunger locally and around the world can be made by clicking here. Enter “Stuffed Shells” in the Special Offering line.