Chester’s Yosemite Firehouse gets its wreath
For years Chester Townscape has decorated the town’s public buildings and central locations with a variety of greens, berries and cheery red bows to welcome the holiday season.
To testify to the importance of the building, the Yosemite Firehouse now sports a beautiful large wreath between its south-facing windows, as well as a greens-filled barrel beside its sliding doors.
These decorations continue Chester Townscape’s efforts to beautify the town for residents, businesses and visitors, and they signify the ongoing efforts of the town to care for its resources, as well as the efforts of the town and Friends of the Yosemite Firehouse Museum to rehabilitate the historic building into a fire museum to honor Chester’s history and its firefighters and their place in Chester’s thriving community.
For information on Chester Townscape’s volunteer efforts, contact Lynn Russell at 802-
875-2707 or chestertownscape@gmail.com. For information on Friends of Yosemite Firehouse
Museum, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.
