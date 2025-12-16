SAPA TV hosts 8th annual public domain Christmas

O

nce again, SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Viewers in Chester, Reading, Springfield and Weathersfield, as well as in Charlestown, N.H., are invited to spend the day with 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians and the 1959 Mexican production Santa Claus, as well as a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160); local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161). Thursday religious programs will air at their usual times, but on the Government/Educational Channel.