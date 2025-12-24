Learn ice fishing techniques from an expert

H

ave you ever wanted to learn how to ice fish or do you just need to brush up on your knowledge?

Learn from Jim Fischer, Vermont Let’s Go Fishing certified chief instructor and a Chester resident, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3 at Knapp Pond #2, 1426 Knapp Pond Road in Cavendish.

All equipment will be provided, and no fishing license is required during the instructions time. Expert instructors will teach safety, equipment, laws, fish ID and more, then you can fish with tip-ups and jig-rods. Knapp Pond #2 is one of the few ponds that was re-stocked with trout in the late fall.

Learn the basics of targeting brook trout through the ice. Safety, techniques, and much more will be covered throughout this 3-hour program. Please dress for the weather with warm clothing, boots etc. Warming huts will not be provided. If ice is not suitable, the program will be canceled and participants notified in advance.

Click here to register.