Reading of ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ at First Universalist on Sunday

The First Universalist Parish of Chester presents a reading of Barbara Robinson’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, in the church’s Community Room, 211 North St. in Chester’s historic Stone Village.

Reading will be done by Nick Boke, Buffy Boke, Melody Reed, Darryl Kale and Bev Hart with projection assistance by Steve Dock.

The book chronicles the disruptions caused by a family of kids who take over a town’s Christmas pageant.