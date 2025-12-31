Ellen M. McCullough, 80, of Chester

Ellen Marian McCullough (Levinson), of Chester, passed away at the age of 80 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 26, 2025.

Born on Feb. 14, 1945, in Detroit, Mich., Ellen lived a life full of warmth, curiosity and connection. Vivacious and feisty, she was endlessly chatty and deeply loving — a woman who made friends everywhere she went and believed, truly, that there were no strangers in the world.

Ellen was a cherished mother, a proud Nana, and a devoted friend. She is survived by her children, Kristin Aduna and Josh McCullough (Meredith), and her three grandchildren — Jacob, Max, and Trevor — who brought her so much joy, pride and whom she loved fiercely.

Ellen was a kind, supportive, brave and protective presence in the lives of her family and friends, the people who meant the world to her. Though she felt the loss of some throughout the years, she always cherished the relationships she grew and nourished over the many decades of her life. She was most certainly greeted with a raucous celebration filled with laughter, music, reminiscence and love after her soul’s transition from this earth.

Ellen had a deep love for Vermont — its natural beauty, its history, and most of all, its people. She was absolutely in love with the state and the community she found there. Small in stature but enormous in spirit, she was known for greeting people with hugs that felt far too big, coming from the little lady who delivered them. She could, and regularly did, strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and, within moments, they had a friend for life.

Ellen spent many years working in real estate, a perfect fit for her love of people, history, Vermont and storytelling. She was always eager to learn, share, and connect, leading to a wide web of lucky people touched by her passion, her welcoming smile and her deep knowledge of both the land and the culture of Vermont.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Albany Medical Center and the Springfield Hospital Emergency Room for their care, compassion and support.

Ellen will be remembered for her welcoming heart, her fierce love, and the way she made the world feel smaller and kinder — one conversation, one hug, one friendship at a time.

A natural burial is planned for her at Vermont Forest Cemetery, 750 Beaver Meadow Road in Roxbury, at noon on Saturday, Jan. 3 where she will have her final, permanent embrace with the land she loved so deeply. All are welcome. Should you choose to attend, please dress for winter weather.

An informal memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 4, at the Stone Hearth Inn, 698 VT-11, in Chester.

If you plan to attend either event, please RSVP by clicking here and also share a memory or two.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made in Ellen’s name to the Springfield Humane Society.