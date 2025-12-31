VTel donates $5,000 to local food pantries
Press release | Dec 31, 2025 | Comments 0
VTel donated $5,000 in December to 10 local food pantries across southern Vermont, supporting community food programs during the busy holiday season. The donation was distributed evenly among 10 organizations, with each food pantry receiving $500.
December’s recipients are:
- Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow,
- Chester-Andover Family Center,
- Grafton Community Church Food Pantry,
- Springfield Family Center,
- Danby Town Office Food Bank,
- Hartland Community Food Shelf,
- Our Place Community Food Center in Rockingham,
- Pawlet Community Church Food Pantry,
- Wallingford Town Hall Food Cupboard and
- Woodstock Community Food Shelf.
The donation reflects VTel’s focus on supporting its local communities and follows the company’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner event, which served nearly 800 seniors in Springfield and Pawlet.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief • Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.