MOOver seeks community driver coordinator



The MOOver is hiring a community driver coordinator to recruit and manage its community drivers. These per diem drivers are reimbursed for their mileage and choose how often they wish to work.

Community drivers provide rides to medical appointments and adult day care. They are an integral part of the company’s transportation network.

The community driver coordinator will be based in the Rockingham Office working an average of 25 hours per week year round. The person will be paid $26 to $28 per hour depending on their related skills and comparable experience.

Applications can be made online only by clicking here until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6.