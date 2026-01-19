Roz Klezos named practice director of Ludlow Health Center

N

1 Elm St, in Ludlow

orth Star Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosalind “Roz” Klezos as the practice director of Ludlow Health Center,

Klezos is experienced in clinical care, operations and team leadership and has a long-standing commitment to serving patients in the region.

Klezos brings a broad and well-rounded healthcare background to her role. She began her career as a respiratory therapist with Springfield Medical Care Systems before it was rebranded as North Star Health.

She later worked as practice manager of Specialties Practices at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and most recently served as a psychiatric practice manager at Dartmouth Health, where she led teams and supported complex clinical operations.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to return home to North Star Health and the Ludlow community,” Klezos said. “I’ve had the privilege of learning from exceptional healthcare leaders, and I’m excited to bring that knowledge, along with my passion for patient-centered care, back to the place that shaped me.”

Klezos believes deeply in providing access to care for those who need it most and finds inspiration in the power of imagination, motivation and strategic transformation that stand to strengthen the health of the Ludlow area.

In her new role, she will oversee daily operations, support staff development and work closely with community partners to ensure Ludlow Health Center continues to provide accessible, high-quality care to families across the region.