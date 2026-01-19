Springfield Community Band seeking new members
After a successful Holiday Concert, the Springfield Community Band is seeking new members for its summer concert season. Musicians of high school age and up are welcome.
The band plays all kinds of music, including jazz and tunes from movies and Broadway musicals, as well as traditional concert band pieces and music by contemporary composers.
Even if it has been years since you last played, you are encouraged to pick up your instrument and contact us. Clarinets and saxophones are especially needed.
Rehearsals are held at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, beginning Feb. 3. The summer concert season opens on June 16.
For more information, please send an e-mail.
