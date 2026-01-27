LWV’s next speaker to discuss gerrymandering
Thomas Tai, Esq., staff attorney at the LWV of the United States, is the guest speaker.
He provides legal research and litigation support for National League advocacy and litigation. This month’s topic is gerrymandering and how partisan redistricting can result in the party choosing voters rather than voters choosing candidates.
