LWV’s next speaker to discuss gerrymandering

he League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the next installment in its free lecture series on Voting Rights and Access to the Ballot at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Thomas Tai, Esq., staff attorney at the LWV of the United States, is the guest speaker.

He provides legal research and litigation support for National League advocacy and litigation. This month’s topic is gerrymandering and how partisan redistricting can result in the party choosing voters rather than voters choosing candidates.

This will be a virtual presentation. Click here to register.