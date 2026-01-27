North Star Health welcomes director of Nursing

N

orth Star Health welcomes Erinna Wichland, MSN, RN as director of Nursing. With more than two decades of experience in nursing and healthcare leadership, she brings a deep commitment to supporting care teams and ensuring that patients receive compassionate, high-quality care close to home.

“I chose to join North Star Health because of our strong connection to the community and our commitment to care,” said Wichland. “I believe in creating systems that allow clinical support staff to focus on what matters most: caring for patients in meaningful and impactful ways.”

In her new role, she will oversee North Star’s clinical support staff across all primary care locations. She will help to strengthen nursing practice, encourage professional growth and promote coordinated care that meets patient needs.

Wichland is focused on fostering teamwork, supporting nurses and clinical support staff and working closely with care teams to make sure patients get the care that they need.

“When clinical support staff feel heard and supported, it shows in the care patients receive,” Wichland added. “Healthy care teams lead to healthier communities. I’m honored and excited to be part of this work that so closely aligns with my values.”

Wichland most recently served in senior nursing leadership roles in hospital-based settings and is known for her collaborative leadership style and strong focus on quality, safety and staff engagement.