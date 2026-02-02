18th century Valentine workshop Feb. 7 in Proctorsville

This early hand-made puzzle purse Valentine, circa 1790, is held at the British Postal Museum. Text on the face of the card reads ‘My dear the Heart, which you behold, Will break when you the same unfold, Even so my heart with lovesick pain, Sure wounded is and breaks in twain.’

Cavendish Historical Society is planning a series of events in 2026 to recognize the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

It is hosting a free Valentine making workshop at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

Letter writing during the Revolutionary War was a way to stay in touch with friends and family, write a Valentine and conduct business; however, it also was critical to spying and winning the war. Using codes, ciphers and various “letter locking” techniques, messages were continually being sent by Patriots and Loyalists.

Participants will learn about the role of letter writing in the 18th century and have the opportunity to write a Valentine using a “quill pen,” try various types of letter locking and seal it with wax. It is recommended for those aged 12 years and older.

For more information call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail to margocaulfield@icloud.com.

In the event that the workshop has to be changed because of inclement weather, information will be posted here by 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

