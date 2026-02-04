T

wo young, southern Vermont skiers are among 35 athletes named to the National Brotherhood of Snowsports 2026 team roster. NBS is a national nonprofit representing the largest and longest-standing network of Black and Brown snowsports athletes in the United States across more than 60 ski and snowboard clubs.

Team NBS is organized into five competitive tiers — Elite, A, B, C and D — that are designed to support athlete progression from regional development to national and international competition. Both Vermont youth named to the 2026 NBS roster are rising stars in ski racing.

Bronson Culver, who is from South Londonderry and attends Burke Mountain Academy, was named to the Elite Team. These athletes train year-round and compete at the highest levels of the sport, including NorAms, Europa Cups and World Cups.

Chelsea Charles is from Winhall and attends Stratton Mountain School. She was named to A Team, whose members compete nationally in United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association and International Ski and Snowboard Federation events.

Team NBS is the organization’s national development team, providing athletes with financial support, coaching access, structured competitive tiers and a long-term pathway designed to help underrepresented competitors advance through regional, national and international levels of the sport. Team NBS youth athletes will be recognized at the 53rd NBS Summit taking place in early March at Keystone Resort in Colorado.