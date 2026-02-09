To the editor: Rep. Charlton should stand with constituents

Rep. Tom Charlton on Friday evening held a meeting with his constituents at Chester Town Hall. His first order of business was to explain his vote against a resolution critical of ICE actions in U.S. cities. Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Rep. Charlton’s words quickly became unsettling.

He repeatedly attempted to conjure a false equivalence between unidentified, masked ICE agents smashing car windows and violently throwing U.S. citizens to the pavement and the people who protest such lawless actions.

While avoiding actually acknowledging the recent killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the horrific beating of Alberto Castaneda or the detention of 5-year-old Liam Ramos, he instead decried protestors yelling and blowing whistles — as if such constitutionally protected activity was responsible for inciting ICE violence against legitimate protesters.

With echoes of Donald Trump’s horrific “very fine people on both sides” defense of the neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville in 2017, Rep. Charlton kept returning to his theme that protestors are partly responsible for the ICE violence. We should not have to remind a state representative that protesting is not a capital offense and that federal agents do not have the right to kidnap, beat and kill people for being in the streets calling for justice.

Rep. Charlton repeatedly talked about believing in “balance” with tone-deaf comparisons of vocal protestors and violent thugs. Rep. Charlton is grossly out of touch with those he represents, many of whom are dealing with the new reality of having to form rapid response teams in response to ICE assaults on their neighbors and are adding immigrant justice and human rights organizations to the contacts in their phones in case of an emergency.

Rep. Charlton has seen hundreds of peaceful protesters, many of whom are his constituents, on the Green in Chester, calling for justice and compassion, and yet he infers that those citizens are part of the problem and warns people not to incite ICE if they come to town.

Instead of dismissing his own constituents, he should stand with them and speak out against the violence of ICE.

Robert Nied

Chester