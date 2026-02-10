Valentine’s Day Art Workshop at Derry Library Feb. 14

S

outh Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special workshop for all ages at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for “Drawn Together,” featuring a book that illustrates how art can overcome barriers to communication and bring people together.

Come and create art that can be given as valentines. Each family will receive a free copy of the book to take home.

Kids and grown-ups are encouraged to attend, because everybody needs love and glitter in February. For more information, contact the library at 802 824-3371.