Valentine’s Day Art Workshop at Derry Library Feb. 14
Join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for “Drawn Together,” featuring a book that illustrates how art can overcome barriers to communication and bring people together.
Come and create art that can be given as valentines. Each family will receive a free copy of the book to take home.
Kids and grown-ups are encouraged to attend, because everybody needs love and glitter in February. For more information, contact the library at 802 824-3371.
