Zachariah leaves Whiting Library after 26 months as director

ive days after Gail Zachariah’s last day as director of the Whiting Library, the Board of Trustees sent out a press release announcing her departure.

The Westminster resident had been director of the Chester library for two years and two months, after serving as head of engagement and youth services at the Keene, N.H., Public Library for 23 years.

An attempt to reach Zachariah for comment was unsuccessful.

“Gail Zachariah is no longer with the Whiting Library as of January 31, 2026,” stated the press release dated Feb. 5. “We appreciate her contributions to the success of the Library over the past two years and wish her the best in future endeavors.”

According to the press release, the Board of Trustees and Whiting staff are working to cover all library functions and the board will undertake a search for a new director.