Vital Communities announces appointment of interim executive director

V

ital Communities announces the appointment of Ellen Hender as interim executive director, effective April 11.

Hender joined Vital Communities in 2022 and has served as program manager focused on projects related to housing, transportation, leadership and civic engagement during her time with the non-profit organization. Before joining Vital Communities, she spent nearly a decade working in the Upper Valley with individuals, children and families experiencing homelessness.

“We’re thrilled that Ellen has agreed to serve as our interim director,” said Greg Norman, Vital Communities Board chair. “Her promotion from within reflects the deep trust she has earned with staff and within the community through her relationship-centered approach to her work and her sound judgment. Having an interim executive director who is deeply familiar with our mission, staff, programs, and partners allows Vital Communities to maintain momentum and enter our next chapter with confidence and continuity.”

“I’m excited and honored to lead Vital Communities during this transition, ensuring that our partnerships and programs stay grounded in the values and relationships that define our work and support a thriving Upper Valley,” said Hender. “Working together with the community to create solutions to the challenges we are facing is more important than ever.”

Hender will serve while the Vital Communities Board undertakes a search for a successor to current Executive Director Sarah Jackson. Jackson, who has served in that role since 2020, will continue to support the Vital Communities team in an advisory and consulting capacity prior to her move overseas this summer.