24 Hours of Stratton charity event March 14, 15

The Stratton Community Foundation presents the 14th Annual fundraising 24 Hours of Stratton beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, at Stratton Mountain Resort, 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton Mountain.

Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to ski or snowboard under lighted trails through sunrise, enjoy live music and fireworks and take part in family-friendly activities, all while supporting children and families across southern Vermont.

The entire weekend features friendly competitions, team trivia, glow dance party, on- and off-mountain games, overnight base lodge activities and more. Participants receive two-day lift access on Saturday and Sunday, can track their progress via a mobile app and earn badges and points for their teams.

Since its inception in 2012, the event has raised more than $3.5 million to fund critical programs that help low-income children to overcome the challenges of poverty and thrive. Funds raised support the foundation’s mission to provide access to basic necessities, educational opportunities, mental health resources and innovative community programs.

Participants aged 12 years and older agree to a minimum fundraising goal of $350. Children 11 and younger can take part for free. Students from local schools may sign up with a reduced fundraising minimum of $200.

The weekend also includes the 8th Annual #Shred4Nate Alpine Race on Saturday, March 14 – a memorial alpine event that highlights mental health awareness and suicide prevention, bringing community and competitors together for an important cause. Registration is required; click here to sign up for the race.