‘Jamaica Sings: Songs for Protest and Resistance’ March 15
This spirited community sing-a-long is sponsored by Jamaica for Democracy, a non-partisan community group committed to upholding constitutional principles, civil liberties and respectful civic engagement.
This free event is open to singers of all ages and abilities; no prior experience is required. The afternoon will be led by four local community song facilitators: Sally Newton, Kate Ullman, Jill Sachs and Laura Molinelli. Known throughout the region for their musicianship and their ability to create welcoming, participatory musical experiences, these song leaders will guide participants through a repertoire of traditional and contemporary songs of protest, hope and resilience.
The gathering will conclude with a joyful singing procession through the streets of Jamaica.
For more information, contact jamaicaforchange@gmail.com.
