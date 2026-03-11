Children’s art program at Derry Library March 14

South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children of all ages (and grownups too!) to an art workshop with Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

Come learn about the life and art of African American painter Horace Pippin and create a story painting. Each family will receive their own copy of A Splash of Red: The Life and Art of Horace Pippin to take home.

Making colorful art in our cozy library is a fun way to chase away the winter blues.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.