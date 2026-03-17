Artist Barre Pinske creates ‘Rising Tide’ performance space inside Chester studio

B

arre Pinske moved to Chester nearly 20 years ago and is still finding ways to surprise people. Best known for his wooden bears, he has built one of the more unlikely creative résumés in New England.

His latest project is Pinske’s Rising Tide, a dedicated performance space inside his 50 First Ave. studio, which is built around a passion for stand-up comedy and a belief that rural Vermont deserves a real stage.

Open mics have been running since December at 8 p.m. on alternating Saturday nights, and the response has been stronger than expected. Comics are traveling more than an hour to perform, and locals are showing up to take the mic and to enjoy the show.

The next open mic takes place on Saturday, March 21, and every Saturday thereafter starting on April 4 — all at 8 p.m.

Every performance is live-streamed and recorded to YouTube. And comics get a full 10 minutes — double what most open mics offer in larger markets, which, according to Pinske, makes a real difference.

“Giving comics more time helps because they don’t have to rush their jokes — there’s actually room for people to laugh,” he said. “The theater-style space and professional sound system put the focus where it belongs: on the performers. The fact that we have a pro-level space in a rural area and can broadcast to the whole world is really cool. Who knows — the next big talent might come right out of Chester, Vt.”

All are welcome, admission is free and snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are served.