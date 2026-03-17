Education leaders to participate in public forum at Hartford High on March 23

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ommunity members are invited to attend a public education forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23 in the auditorium at Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction.

The event will bring together state and local education leaders to discuss the status of transformational education legislation currently being debated in Montpelier and what it could mean for Vermont’s schools and communities.

Among the scheduled panelists include Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders, former Secretary of Education and current state Rep. Rebecca Holcombe, Senate majority leader and Senate Education Committee member Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Hartford School District Superintendent Caty Sutton and Mountain Views Supervisory Union Superintendent Sherry Sousa.

The discussion will be moderated by state Sen. Joe Major.

Panelists will provide updates on proposed education reforms and the broader effort to transform Vermont’s education system. The forum will also include time for audience questions, offering community members the opportunity to engage directly with policymakers and education leaders.

“This is an important opportunity for our community to hear directly from leaders working on education policy and to better understand the changes being discussed for Vermont’s education system,” said Major.

The forum will be televised by Junction Arts & Media and will also be available to watch live on YouTube, making the conversation accessible to viewers throughout the region.

The event is free and open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.