‘It’s All About the Bluebird!’ March 19 in Derry

V

eterinarian Dr. Ron Svec will present a family-friendly program titled “It’s All About the Bluebird!” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry.

He will talk about the history, life and nesting of the Eastern Bluebird. It is a story of success that is due, in large part, to citizen conservationists’ efforts to provide nest boxes to ensure their survival.

The presentation will also discuss their preferred habitats as a way to understand what we need to do to attract them to our homes, as well as how to provide safe and successful nesting boxes to enjoy the company of these beautiful birds.

Svec is a Dummerston Conservation Commissioner and a member of the North American Bluebird Society.

The talk is sponsored by the Londonderry Conservation Commission, which has been collaborating with the 7th-grade teachers at Flood Brook School and Mountain Towns Recreation Director Liam Elio to organize a bluebird box building workshop on April 2. Students will work in closely supervised, small groups to assemble their own bluebird boxes using pre-cut materials supplied by the Conservation Commission, who will also advise and help to set up the boxes around the school and in other suitable places on town lands.