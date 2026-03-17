Magic Mountain Chili Cook-Off raises over $1K for Ski Patrol, Outing Club

T

he Magic Mountain Ski Area community turned out in force for the second annual Magic Mountain Outing Club Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 7.

The lively afternoon event raised more than $1,000 to support the mountain’s Outing Club and the Ski Patrol.

Held at the Black Line Tavern, the event featured 11 chili entries from local restaurants and individual chefs. Skiers and visitors streamed in throughout the sunny afternoon to sample the offerings, cast their votes and enjoy live music on the deck provided by Sammy B.

In the restaurant category, Bromley Market took the Gold Award for best chili, with a close runner-up tie between New American Grill and Which Way Tavern.

The Individual Chef Award went to Keith Walsh for his crowd-favorite “Two-Flush Chili.”

The winners received commemorative plaques (courtesy of Dennis Duggan) along with custom aprons designed by Land Lake & Us Gift Shop.

With a festive après-ski atmosphere and enthusiastic participation from skiers, locals and visitors, organizers called the second annual chili cook-off a major success.

“We were thrilled with the turnout and the incredible support from the community,” said Kristin Nelson, an organizer of the event. “The funds raised will help support future Outing Club events as well as the volunteer Ski Patrol that helps keep Magic running safely all winter.”

Organizers are looking forward to hosting the Chili Cook-Off again next winter and hope to see the event continue to grow as a community tradition.