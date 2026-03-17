Springfield High Theater Department presents ‘Treasure Island’ March 20-22

Springfield High School Theater Department presents Treasure Island by Ken Ludwig adapted from the novel by Robert Lewis Stevenson. Performances will held be at the Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St. in Springfield, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Admission is by donation.

According to Concord Theatricals, “Treasure Island is a stunning yarn of piracy on the tropical seas. It begins at an inn on the Devon coast of England in 1775 and quickly becomes an unforgettable tale of treachery and mayhem featuring a host of legendary swashbucklers, including the dangerous Billy Bones (played unforgettably in the movies by Lionel Barrymore), the sinister two-timing Israel Hands, the brassy woman pirate Anne Bonney, and the hideous form of evil incarnate, Blind Pew. At the center of it all are Jim Hawkins, a 14-year-old boy who longs for adventure, and the infamous Long John Silver, who is a complex study of good and evil, perhaps the most famous hero-villain of all time. Silver is an unscrupulous buccaneer-rogue whose greedy quest for gold, coupled with his affection for Jim, cannot help but win the heart of every soul who has ever longed for romance, treasure and adventure.” Appropriate for all ages.

If you need additional information, call 802-885-7954 or e-mail Rebecca Skrypeck at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org.

Check out the SHS Theater Department’s Facebook page.