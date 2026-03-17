Three public hearings on deer, moose in March

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2026 on March 16, 18 and 19.

The hearings will include the results of Vermont’s 2025 deer seasons and prospects for deer hunting next fall, as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd. They will also include a review of the 2025 moose hunting seasons and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2026.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Hearings begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:

Monday, March 16 – Brattleboro High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro

Wednesday, March 18 – St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury

Thursday, March 19 – St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main St., St Albans City

Prerecorded videos of the moose and deer presentations are available here under “Upcoming Events.” Click here for the 2026 Moose Season Recommendation.

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments about moose must be received by Tuesday, March 31, whereas the deadline for making comments about deer is Tuesday, May 12.