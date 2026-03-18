T

he Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports of bears coming out of their dens and is urging Vermonters to remove their bird feeders and take additional steps now to prevent conflicts with bears over the spring and summer.

“Do not wait to take down your bird feeders and bear-proof your yard until a bear comes to visit,” said Jaclyn Comeau, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s bear biologist. “You need to act now to head off bear conflicts over the spring and summer, even if you have never had a bear visit your property before.”

Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. Officials believe that this trend is, in part, a result of Vermont’s abundant black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations. Even with a steady increase in the number of bears harvested by hunters in recent years – including harvests exceeding 1,000 bears in 2024 and 2025 — Vermont’s bear population shows signs of growth over the past five years.

Shorter winters also mean that bears are emerging from their dens earlier in the spring. In recent years, bear activity has begun in mid-March. This is roughly two weeks earlier than what is traditionally considered the start of “BearWise season” in northern New England.

“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods is key to successful coexistence with these long-lived and intelligent animals,” said Comeau. “Bears can be found in every corner of Vermont other than the Champlain islands. Put bluntly, most Vermonters live in bear country.”

The Fish and Wildlife Department suggests that Vermonters take the following proactive steps for coexisting with bears:

Take down bird feeders between mid-March and December.

Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or structures; trash cans alone are not enough.

Follow the steps here for composting in bear country.

for composting in bear country. Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.

Request a bear-resistant dumpster from your waste hauler.

Feed your pets indoors.

Never feed bears, it is illegal.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department asks Vermonters to submit reports of bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior like targeting bird feeders and garbage, feeding on crops or livestock or investigating campgrounds. Reports can be submitted here. These data help biologists to keep track of bear incidents and provide early interventions to head off conflicts.