Alumni Association hosts community taco night in Andover March 27

The Chester High School-Green Mountain Union HS Alumni Association is gearing up for a festive Taco Night Fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m on Friday, March 27 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

The event will bring community members, families and former students together for great food and even better company.

Guests will enjoy an all‑you‑can‑eat family-friendly buffet‑style taco dinner. Admission is $15 per adult and $5 for children ages 8 and older; children younger than 8 years of age eat free.

Organizers hope that the event will strengthen community connections and support future alumni initiatives. According to the association, “Taco Night is a chance for everyone to come together, enjoy great food and celebrate the spirit of our community.” Everyone is invited to join the fun, and all proceeds will directly benefit alumni programming and local engagement efforts.