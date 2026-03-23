Rep. Burrows announces run for Clarkson’s Senate seat

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tate Rep. Elizabeth Burrows has announced her candidacy to be the next sate senator from Windsor County. Burrows is a three-term member of the Vermont House of Representatives, serving Hartland, West Windsor and Windsor (Windsor-1) since 2021.

Burrows would replace retiring Sen. Alison Clarkson of Woodstock and is seeking the Democratic and Progressive party nominations.

A dedicated community organizer and mom, Rep. Burrows would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the public education system to the Senate. In the Vermont House, Rep. Burrows serves on the General and Housing Committee, where she has helped craft laws addressing issues ranging from housing to discrimination protections and labor.

Serving as an elected member of the Mount Ascutney School Board since 2012, Rep. Burrows has the kind of understanding about school finance, tax burden and student outcomes to meet the moment with Vermont’s public education reform.

“Education is one of the earliest and steadiest cornerstones of Vermont’s rural communities. We can have a well-funded and well-run public education system that does not come at a cost that overburdens Vermonters– nor does it have to demolish our rural communities,” said Burrows.

“There is no long-range evidence that shuttering schools will bring our taxes down. Democrats need to not push another bandaid proposal that weakens public education, disempowers our communities, and makes kindergartners bus an hour from school and their parents.”

Burrows highlighted several overarching priorities in Education, Healthcare and Housing:

Strengthen our public education system by helping districts to form partnerships to share resources cost effectively and negotiating for educators to fight the private insurance industry.

Build a Universal Primary Care system to keep Vermonters healthier, avoid major health complications and save Vermonters money by avoiding the emergency room.

Build housing that’s for the needs of working class people and not wealthy investors.

Throwing their support behind Rep. Burrows is current Hartford Rep. Esme Cole, who says, “Rep. Burrows is a calm, steady presence, with an unwavering attention to detail. She is a brilliant listener and unifier across political divides. With Elizabeth Burrows as your senator, you will be represented with fairness, grit and integrity.”

Throughout this campaign, Burrows wants to hear from all over Windsor County and especially from those who feel left behind by Montpelier and even the Democratic party. Rep. Burrows plans to campaign by organizing community dinners, dances and town halls that bring people of all walks of life together.

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Three senators represent the Windsor District, and the top three vote-getters in the General Election in November will take those seats. As of today, Democratic incumbents Becca White and Joe Major, both of Hartford, are seeking re-election; Heather Chase of Chester announced last week her campaign for a Democratic nomination to the seat, and Republican Jonathan Gleason of Ludlow had announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to the Windsor Senate seat.

The Vermont primary is Aug. 11 and the General Election will be held on Nov. 3.