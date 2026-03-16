<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Heather Chase, a business owner who has served on the Chester Select Board and in the Vermont House of Representatives, announces her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the Vermont Senate from the Windsor District on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Despite the cold temperatures and blowing slow, more than 40 people turned out on the Chester Green to show support for her candidacy. This video is copyrighted 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC.

By Cynthia Prairie

©2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

S

urrounded by more than 40 supporters and under surprisingly snowy skies, Heather Chase, a former Chester Select Board member and state representative, announced her candidacy for state Senate, hoping to win the Democratic nomination and take the Windsor District seat held for 10 years by retiring Sen. Alison Clarkson.

The Chester Green on Saturday afternoon bore the hallmarks of a campaign event, with a tent set up by the Chester Town Democratic Committee, which Chase heads, a star-spangled banner bearing a photo of the beaming candidate draped on the gazebo, and speeches.

Will Hoser, a Chester resident who is running to oust incumbent Tom Charlton from the Vermont House Windsor-Windham seat that he won from Chase in 2024, gave opening introductions.

He spoke of their personal friendship and work together in the health care field. Hoser said that besides Chase’s service on the Select Board in the State House, her “notable service and accomplishments include becoming a registered nurse early on in her adult career, obtaining a master’s degree in community nursing, serving as a justice of the peace, a health officer, the board of civil authority, the Vermont Economic Progress Council, chairing the Chester Town Democratic Committee.”

Taking the microphone, Chase said, “I’m truly touched by all the confidence and support here today and that I’ve heard in the last few weeks … Today, we are here to celebrate our community and what is possible. I also want to hold space for the difficult feelings that I know many of us are experiencing … about what is going on in our country (and) our state. As we near the 14th month mark of the second Trump presidency, I feel this anger and grief every day as I watch our government fund violence at home and abroad, most recently in Burlington, while the programs that ensure Vermonters can meet their basic needs are gutted.”

She called for “grit and love and a clear eye on the future” to help make changes for the benefit of all Vermonters. Chase then addressed her “tough loss” for re-election to the State House in 2024. “This was one of the closest elections in the state, against an opponent who leveraged Vermont’s affordability challenges alongside Donald Trump’s rhetoric in our purple district. … I have done a lot of reflection on that race and it is clear to me… that Vermont Democrats, especially in rural parts of the state like Windsor County, need resilient candidates who have experienced countering this rhetoric head on.”

She added that Vermont “face immense obstacles,” and she is focused on the challenges in a state that “struggles to prove that it is a viable place for young people to afford good housing” as well as offer “a decent job and stability they need to start a family.”

The state, she said, struggles to “provide quality health care to aging and rural populations, and now we face the challenge of a chaotic presidential administration that is denying emergency assistance, weakening our workforce and raising costs of all the essentials that Vermonters need to keep their families healthy, nourished and safe, let alone warm.”

Her solution, she said, means “strengthening and growing our community … (with a) focus on economic development, investment in housing and sustainable businesses.” Chase turned to specifics involved in growing the tax base with more high quality jobs, stronger child-care infrastructure and bolstering the fields of nursing and education.

Chase then turned to thank her “role model and dear friend” retiring Sen. Alison Clarkson of Woodstock, who has spent 22 years in the Montpelier, the first 12 as a representative before moving to the Senate, where she served four years as majority leader.” Clarkson, stood among the crowd with fellow incumbent Sen. Becca White, put her hands to her face in emotion, as Chase added, “You have made Windsor County a better place to live, work and play … your legacy needs to be continued.”

As Chase wrapped up her 10 minute speech, she said, “I’m running for love of family, our community, our state and our country. I’m here today to tell you that I’m ready to meet the challenges before us. … Are you ready to join me in working to meet challenges our communities face? Are you ready to join me in working for economic development and affordability? Are you ready to join me in working to protect Vermonters and our infrastructure?

Together, we will demonstrate grit, love and patience as we work to build a stronger community and a brighter future for all Vermonters.”

Gleason enters race for Republican nomination

J

ust a few yards away, and a few hours earlier, Jonathan Gleason of Ludlow had announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to the Windsor Senate seat at a meeting of the area Republican Party, that had been held at the Fullerton Inn.

When Gleason told The Telegraph about it later on Saturday, The Telegraph replied that it would have been happy to cover that event as well if it had been told of it. He replied, “I did not get a lot of notice either.” Gleason instead sent in a letter to the editor, which you can read here.

As of Monday night, other candidates who have filed for the three Senate seats representing the Windsor District are state Rep. Elizabeth Cornell Burrows of West Windsor and incumbent Sens. Joe Major and Becca White, both of Hartford. The Vermont primary is Aug. 11 and the General Election will be held on Nov. 3.