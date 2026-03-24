GMUSD Board special meeting agenda on March 26
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 24, 2026 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday March 26 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order 6 p.m.
a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum
II. Tonight’s Agenda
a. Additions and/or deletions
III. Public Comment
a. In accordance with policy and open meeting law, the Board cannot respond to or act on items raised during public comment.
IV. New Business
a. Discussion between the GMUSD Board, the Teachers’ Association, and the Support Staff Association regarding the contemplation of a reduction in force due to the failure of the district budget.
V. Public and Board Comment
a. In accordance with policy and open meeting law, the board cannot respond to or act on items raised during public comment.
VI. Future Meeting(s) and Agenda Item(s)
a. April 16, 2026 – Regular Meeting, GMUHS
VII. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda • Latest News
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